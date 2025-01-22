rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actors Segawa Kichiji II as Okichi, Bando Hikosaburo II as Shuntokumaru, and Onoe Kikugoro I as Sagizaka Bannai in the…
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpaperanimalbookpatternpersonartpostage stamp
Easter greetings Instagram post template
Easter greetings Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461318/easter-greetings-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Kume no Sennin, Onoe Kikugoro I as Goi-no-suke Takenari, and Otani Hiroji II as Hata no…
The Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Kume no Sennin, Onoe Kikugoro I as Goi-no-suke Takenari, and Otani Hiroji II as Hata no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956862/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461388/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actors Bando Hikosaburo I as Araki Shozaemon and Nakamura Sukegoro I as Daidoji Tahatanosuke in the play "Chigozakura…
The Actors Bando Hikosaburo I as Araki Shozaemon and Nakamura Sukegoro I as Daidoji Tahatanosuke in the play "Chigozakura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054248/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage notepaper border background
Editable vintage notepaper border background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as the pageboy Kichisaburo in the play "Nanakusa Wakayagi Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater…
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as the pageboy Kichisaburo in the play "Nanakusa Wakayagi Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946284/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable design
Aesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047105/aesthetic-horse-carousel-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Onio Shinzaemon and Onoe Kikugoro I as the courtesan Usugumo in the play "Nanakusa…
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Onio Shinzaemon and Onoe Kikugoro I as the courtesan Usugumo in the play "Nanakusa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946217/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Content creator poster template
Content creator poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956866/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456705/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
The Actors Anegawa Daikichi as Sankatsu and Bando Hikosaburo II as Hanshichi in the play "Soga Mannen Bashira," performed at…
The Actors Anegawa Daikichi as Sankatsu and Bando Hikosaburo II as Hanshichi in the play "Soga Mannen Bashira," performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957826/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable travel postage stamp photo collage
Editable travel postage stamp photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456813/editable-travel-postage-stamp-photo-collageView license
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Itsuki and Bando Hikosaburo II as Oyamada Taro in the play "Taiheiki Shizunome Furisode,"…
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Itsuki and Bando Hikosaburo II as Oyamada Taro in the play "Taiheiki Shizunome Furisode,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021238/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Content creator Facebook story template
Content creator Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496134/content-creator-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II as Ono no Yorikaze in the play "Ono no Tofu Aoyagi Suzuri," performed at the Morita Theater in…
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II as Ono no Yorikaze in the play "Ono no Tofu Aoyagi Suzuri," performed at the Morita Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701859/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
The Actors Bando Hikosaburo II as Watanabe no Tsuna and Matsumoto Tomijuro as Hakamadare no Yasusuke in the play "Furitsumu…
The Actors Bando Hikosaburo II as Watanabe no Tsuna and Matsumoto Tomijuro as Hakamadare no Yasusuke in the play "Furitsumu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021254/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Content creator blog banner template
Content creator blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496140/content-creator-blog-banner-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Koroku in the play "Furitsumu Hana Nidai Genji," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Koroku in the play "Furitsumu Hana Nidai Genji," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021628/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi and Arashi Koroku I as Makomo no Mae in "Shusse Momijigari,"…
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi and Arashi Koroku I as Makomo no Mae in "Shusse Momijigari,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953931/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale Facebook post template
Easter sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407814/easter-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatsugoyomi Kotobuki Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatsugoyomi Kotobuki Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039664/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Monzukushi Nagoya Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Monzukushi Nagoya Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020061/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
New video Facebook post template
New video Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14051164/new-video-facebook-post-templateView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Oguri Hangan in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Oguri Hangan in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947097/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Happy Europe day Facebook story template
Happy Europe day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641307/happy-europe-day-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actors Bando Aizo as the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho and Ichikawa Raizo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Satsuki Matsu…
The Actors Bando Aizo as the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho and Ichikawa Raizo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Satsuki Matsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956928/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Europe Day Facebook story template
Europe Day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641286/europe-day-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Tokiwa in the play "Tonozukuri Genji Junidan," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Tokiwa in the play "Tonozukuri Genji Junidan," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701331/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt Facebook post template
Easter egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407813/easter-egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
The Actors Matsumoto Koshiro III as Oroku and Bando Hikosaburo II as Fujitaro in the play "Shomei Muken no Kane," performed…
The Actors Matsumoto Koshiro III as Oroku and Bando Hikosaburo II as Fujitaro in the play "Shomei Muken no Kane," performed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957141/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp mockups, editable design
Vintage postage stamp mockups, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176758/vintage-postage-stamp-mockups-editable-designView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo III as Kichisaburo in the play "Junshoku Edo Murasaki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo III as Kichisaburo in the play "Junshoku Edo Murasaki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949582/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062791/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Onoe Kikugoro I (right), Sanogawa Ichimatsu I (center), and Sanogowa Senzo (left), from the triptych "Negura…
The Actors Onoe Kikugoro I (right), Sanogawa Ichimatsu I (center), and Sanogowa Senzo (left), from the triptych "Negura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946026/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Thank you message Facebook post template
Thank you message Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407634/thank-you-message-facebook-post-templateView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II by Torii Kiyomitsu I
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II by Torii Kiyomitsu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956577/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license