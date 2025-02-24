rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Yaoya Oshichi and Kosho Kichisaburo (Yaoya Oshichi and Kosho Kichisaburo) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
kitagawa utamarocartoonbookpeopleartdrawingadultwoman
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Komurasaki of the Miuraya and Shirai Gompachi (Miuraya Komurasaki, Shirai Gompachi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Komurasaki of the Miuraya and Shirai Gompachi (Miuraya Komurasaki, Shirai Gompachi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944376/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Courtesan Umegawa and Chubei from the Courier Service (Umegawa, Chubei) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Umegawa and Chubei from the Courier Service (Umegawa, Chubei) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019805/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Koharu of the Kinokuniya and Kamiya Jihei by Kitagawa Utamaro
Koharu of the Kinokuniya and Kamiya Jihei by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011188/koharu-the-kinokuniya-and-kamiya-jihei-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
The Courtesans Shizuka and Akashi of the Tamaya by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesans Shizuka and Akashi of the Tamaya by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944712/the-courtesans-shizuka-and-akashi-the-tamaya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Segawa Kikujiro I as Oshichi and Sanjo Kantaro II as Kichisaburo in the play "Shochikubai Kongen Soga," performed…
The Actors Segawa Kikujiro I as Oshichi and Sanjo Kantaro II as Kichisaburo in the play "Shochikubai Kongen Soga," performed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945586/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Lovers, Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Okumura Masanobu
Two Lovers, Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948788/two-lovers-oshichi-and-kichisaburo-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actors Sakakiyama Sangoro as the page boy Kichisaburo and Segawa Kikunojo II as Oshichi in the play "Hatsugai Wada no…
The Actors Sakakiyama Sangoro as the page boy Kichisaburo and Segawa Kikunojo II as Oshichi in the play "Hatsugai Wada no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956956/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Choemon Carrying Ohan on His Back by Kitagawa Utamaro
Choemon Carrying Ohan on His Back by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050698/choemon-carrying-ohan-his-back-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Women Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…
Women Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039820/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Snow, Moon, and Flowers in the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro setsugekka) : Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya with Attendants Shirabe and…
Snow, Moon, and Flowers in the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro setsugekka) : Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya with Attendants Shirabe and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039691/image-paper-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Cloth-Strecher, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Cloth-Strecher, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949123/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Yaoya Oshichi by Torii Kiyomasu II
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Yaoya Oshichi by Torii Kiyomasu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956177/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimatsu-yaoya-oshichi-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Young Woman and Hotei by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Woman and Hotei by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957108/young-woman-and-hotei-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView license
Yaoya Oshichi holding a battledore paddle by Okumura Masanobu
Yaoya Oshichi holding a battledore paddle by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010805/yaoya-oshichi-holding-battledore-paddle-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain license
Book shop logo template, editable text
Book shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
O Shichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
O Shichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491805/shichi-and-kichisaburo-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Memoir book cover template
Memoir book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267666/memoir-book-cover-templateView license
No. 6 (roku), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
No. 6 (roku), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952414/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563388/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
No. 7 (nana), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
No. 7 (nana), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950021/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Segawa Kikujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Shochikubai Kongen Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…
The Actor Segawa Kikujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Shochikubai Kongen Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954915/image-cat-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511550/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Two Women at a Wayside Tea Booth by Kitao Masanobu
Two Women at a Wayside Tea Booth by Kitao Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953148/two-women-wayside-tea-booth-kitao-masanobuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563373/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, (kamuro:) Shirabe, Teriha, Flowers from the series Snow, Moon and Flowers in Yoshiwara (Seiro…
Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, (kamuro:) Shirabe, Teriha, Flowers from the series Snow, Moon and Flowers in Yoshiwara (Seiro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946467/image-paper-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain license