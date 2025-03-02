Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonpaperpersonartjapanese artclothingdrawingwomanOffering Colza at the Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Kameido Tenjin natane no jinji), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 329 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 843 x 3077 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseOffering Colza at the Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Kameido Tenjin natane no jinji), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054284/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClam Digging at Low Tide at Shinagawa (Shinagawa shiohigari), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054803/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImado, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954470/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTakanawa, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957789/image-cartoon-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew Year in Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara seiyo), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955234/image-cartoon-people-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWarbler Wood Carvings and Clams of Kameido (Kameido san Uguisu ki shijimi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954511/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView licenseFamous Products of the Kinryuzan Temple at Asakusa (Asakausa Kinryuzan meibutsu), section of a sheet from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955352/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669281/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHachiman Shrine in Fukagawa (Fukagawa Hachiman), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055046/image-rose-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseIse, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021175/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOiso, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Tokaido (Tokaido harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054171/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOiso, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Tokaido (Tokaido harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030963/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFuchu, section of sheet no. 5 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955315/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Parting Depth of the Three-pronged River at Nakasu (Nakasu Mitsumata Wakarenofuchi), section of a sheet from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050775/image-cartoon-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseIris at Horikiri Village (Horikiri no sato hanashobu), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703496/image-cartoon-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779270/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThunder Gate (Kaminarimon), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054049/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCherry Blossoms in Full Bloom at Goten Hill (Gotenyama manka), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055324/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseOutdoor Amusements at Dokan Hill (Dokanyama noasobi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957904/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaple Leaves at Kaian Temple (Kaianji benikaede), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030882/image-cartoon-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseKoganei, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021743/image-person-book-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarp in the Tone River (Tonegawa no koi), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953320/image-cartoon-art-animalFree Image from public domain license