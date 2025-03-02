rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Abalone (Awabi), from an untitled series of Shells by Suzuki Harunobu
Save
Edit Image
suzuki harunobujapanese textsketch shelljapanese woodblockwoodblock printsabaloneharunobuabalone shell
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
The Bamboo-Blind Shell (Sudaregai), from an untitled series of shells by Suzuki Harunobu
The Bamboo-Blind Shell (Sudaregai), from an untitled series of shells by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055081/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
Benzaiten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in the Floating World (Ukiyo Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Benzaiten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in the Floating World (Ukiyo Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039165/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
The First Childbirth (Uizan), the seventh sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous…
The First Childbirth (Uizan), the seventh sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020370/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166740/authentic-japan-facebook-story-templateView license
Bush Clover (Hagi), from an untitled series of Flowers by Suzuki Harunobu
Bush Clover (Hagi), from an untitled series of Flowers by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021131/bush-clover-hagi-from-untitled-series-flowers-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template
Authentic Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166603/authentic-japan-blog-banner-templateView license
The Ceremonial Sake (Konrei sakazuki), the fourth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…
The Ceremonial Sake (Konrei sakazuki), the fourth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020622/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364840/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Minamoto no Shigeyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Minamoto no Shigeyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944964/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Ise, from an untitled series of Thirty-six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Ise, from an untitled series of Thirty-six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944384/ise-from-untitled-series-thirty-six-immortal-poets-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Poem by Chunagon Yakamochi, from an untitled series of One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Chunagon Yakamochi, from an untitled series of One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957877/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Introduction (Miai), the first sheet from the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous Woman…
The Introduction (Miai), the first sheet from the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous Woman…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957445/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843437/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ebisu, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Ebisu, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945161/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Poem by Nakatsukasa, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Nakatsukasa, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054589/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Hotei, from the series "Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi-fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Hotei, from the series "Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi-fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957753/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680192/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Exchange of Gifts (Yuino), the second sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous Woman…
Exchange of Gifts (Yuino), the second sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous Woman…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946659/image-cartoon-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
A Cup of Sake before Bed (Toko sakazuki), the sixth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…
A Cup of Sake before Bed (Toko sakazuki), the sixth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946719/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Bride Changing Clothes (Iro-naoshi), the fifth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…
The Bride Changing Clothes (Iro-naoshi), the fifth sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011242/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660188/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Daikokuten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Daikokuten, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703341/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
The Evening Mistress at Ueno (Ueno no bansho), from the series "Eight Fashionable Views of Edo (Furyu Edo hakkei)" by Suzuki…
The Evening Mistress at Ueno (Ueno no bansho), from the series "Eight Fashionable Views of Edo (Furyu Edo hakkei)" by Suzuki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947774/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Facebook story template, editable design
Japanese culture festival Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660191/japanese-culture-festival-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
The Bride Riding in the Palanquin to Her Husband's House (Koshi-iri), the third sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade…
The Bride Riding in the Palanquin to Her Husband's House (Koshi-iri), the third sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019577/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Jewel River of Bush Clovers (Hagi no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobu
The Jewel River of Bush Clovers (Hagi no Tamagawa), from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958400/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template, editable design
Visit Japan Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653376/visit-japan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Shrine Maidens Onami and Ohatsu Dancing at Yushima Tenjin Shrine by Suzuki Harunobu
Shrine Maidens Onami and Ohatsu Dancing at Yushima Tenjin Shrine by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949380/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license