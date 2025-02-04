Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagespeaking watercolorwatercolor heartheartpapersflowerleafplantpatternPaperweight by Baccarat GlassworksOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1686 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower illustration with hexagon shape, blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161614/flower-illustration-with-hexagon-shape-blue-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029727/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolour flower poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495509/watercolour-flower-poster-template-editable-textView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050757/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolour flower flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513362/watercolour-flower-flyer-template-editable-textView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703334/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseBrown aesthetic love background, human heart designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8515631/brown-aesthetic-love-background-human-heart-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008258/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseHeart plant, love paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829342/heart-plant-love-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936178/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower background, paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236836/red-flower-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050515/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseTropical sale Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14682047/tropical-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054254/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolour flower twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490411/imageView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054292/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166451/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008149/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseBrown aesthetic love background, human heart designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8515099/brown-aesthetic-love-background-human-heart-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054150/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseExpense tracker planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670516/expense-tracker-planner-templatesView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045402/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseTropical plant sale Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670632/tropical-plant-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030070/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseTropical club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684881/tropical-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937375/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183305/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935223/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor red rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683699/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-red-rose-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009031/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor red rose flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554453/watercolor-red-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937599/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887866/miss-you-instagram-story-templateView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937643/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn note paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146481/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937376/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseLucky plants poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040046/lucky-plants-poster-templateView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937336/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683697/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008679/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license