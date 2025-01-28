Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartstatuecraftarchitectureboxhistorysculptureMale HeadOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2528 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseMale Bust with Rolling Curlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011623/male-bust-with-rolling-curlsFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Deity or a Deified Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956383/head-deity-deified-kingFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseMale Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021581/male-headFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licenseSeated Mother Goddesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039370/seated-mother-goddessFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRama and Sugriva set out to find Valin?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956340/rama-and-sugriva-set-out-find-valinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRama and Lakshmana Holding Bows, Seated under a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956374/rama-and-lakshmana-holding-bows-seated-under-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVotive Tank Shrine with Three Monkey Musicianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019800/votive-tank-shrine-with-three-monkey-musiciansFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseWoman with a Headdresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045484/woman-with-headdressFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of an Adoranthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948365/head-adorantFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631103/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseWalking Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039059/walking-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428237/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTwo-Armed God Ganesha Holding a Bowl of Sweetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054666/two-armed-god-ganesha-holding-bowl-sweetsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseBust of Crowned God Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956336/bust-crowned-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381550/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956557/bust-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseMale Deity (Deva) Holding a Lotus Budhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019619/male-deity-deva-holding-lotus-budFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020585/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980114/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseHead from a Figurine of a Femalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957692/head-from-figurine-femaleFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982258/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseMold-Made Female Figurine by Mochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942398/mold-made-female-figurine-mocheFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorld Savior (Tirthankara) Parshvanatha Seated in Meditation with Serpent Hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010732/world-savior-tirthankara-parshvanatha-seated-meditation-with-serpent-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428236/aesthetic-crafts-studio-poster-templateView licenseHead from a Figurine of a Femalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011277/head-from-figurine-femaleFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549449/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-textView licenseFemale Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040027/female-headFree Image from public domain license