The actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu III as the Gion prostitute Onayo in the play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga," performed at the Miyako…
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Tanabe Bunzo in the play Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga (Blooming Iris: Soga…
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as Yoshidaya Kizaemon in the Play Edo Sunago Kichirei Soga, Performed at the Miyako Theater…
Large poster mockup, editable design
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as Hayakawa Matabei (?) in the Play Furiwake-gami Aoyagi Soga (?), Performed at the Miyako…
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
The Actor Iwai Kiyotaro as Kewaizaka no Shosho in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the Monk Seigen (?) in the Play Saikai Soga Nakamura (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Tomoe (Tomoe Gozen) in the Play Yasa Gumbai Miyako no Jindori, Performed at the Miyako…
Gay couple cooking doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
The actors Ichikawa Tomiemon (R) as Kanisaka Toma and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III (L) as the Gion Prostitute Onayo by Tōshūsai…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as the Ghost of Ki no Natora in the Play Kiku no En Mukashi no Miyako, Performed at the Nakamura…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Okaya in the Play Yomogi Fuku Noki no Tamamizu, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Fifth…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Osaku in the Play Sayo no Nakayama Hiiki no Tsurigane, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
Art gallery canvas sign mockup, editable design
The Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Oiso no Tora in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in…
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the…
Couple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo (Danjuro V) as the Lady-in-Waiting Iwafuji in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the…
Men's fashion ideas poster template, editable text and design
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Koi no Yosuga Kanegaki Soga, Performed at the Ichimura…
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Dozaburo Disguised as the Ruffian Tobei (?) in the Play Haru no Nishi Date-zome Soga…
Minimal living room scene mockup, editable design
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Kakogawa Honzo in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in…
Woman traveling 3D remix vector illustration
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Shirai Gompachi in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the…
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Hatakeyama Shigetada Disguised as Honjo Soheiji (?) in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga…
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune (Female Fox) Disguised as Omiki in the Play Komachi-mura Shibai no Shogatsu…
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as the maid Tsumagi in the play "Otokyama O-Edo no Ishizue," performed at the Kiri Theater in…
