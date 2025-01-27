Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartwallclothingdrawingadultThe actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu III as the Gion prostitute Onayo in the play "Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga," performed at the Miyako Theater in the fifth month, 1794 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2434 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Bust Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Tanabe Bunzo in the play Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga (Blooming Iris: Soga… The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as Yoshidaya Kizaemon in the Play Edo Sunago Kichirei Soga, Performed at the Miyako Theater…

The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as Hayakawa Matabei (?) in the Play Furiwake-gami Aoyagi Soga (?), Performed at the Miyako…

The Actor Iwai Kiyotaro as Kewaizaka no Shosho in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater… The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the Monk Seigen (?) in the Play Saikai Soga Nakamura (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater…

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Lady Tomoe (Tomoe Gozen) in the Play Yasa Gumbai Miyako no Jindori, Performed at the Miyako…

The actors Ichikawa Tomiemon (R) as Kanisaka Toma and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III (L) as the Gion Prostitute Onayo by Tōshūsai… The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as the Ghost of Ki no Natora in the Play Kiku no En Mukashi no Miyako, Performed at the Nakamura…

The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Okaya in the Play Yomogi Fuku Noki no Tamamizu, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Fifth… The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Osaku in the Play Sayo no Nakayama Hiiki no Tsurigane, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…

The Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Oiso no Tora in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in… The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the…

The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo (Danjuro V) as the Lady-in-Waiting Iwafuji in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the…

The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Koi no Yosuga Kanegaki Soga, Performed at the Ichimura…

The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Dozaburo Disguised as the Ruffian Tobei (?) in the Play Haru no Nishi Date-zome Soga…

The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Kakogawa Honzo in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in…

The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Shirai Gompachi in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the…

The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Hatakeyama Shigetada Disguised as Honjo Soheiji (?) in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga… The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune (Female Fox) Disguised as Omiki in the Play Komachi-mura Shibai no Shogatsu…

The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as the maid Tsumagi in the play "Otokyama O-Edo no Ishizue," performed at the Kiri Theater in…