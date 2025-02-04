Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartadultwomanpaintingcraftstatueweddingThe Coronation of the VirginOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2431 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView licenseThe Betrayal of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963499/the-betrayal-christFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616712/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseAdoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962650/adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613865/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseThe Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962941/the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191345/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAngel in a Niche, Fragment from the Tomb of Don Garcia Osorio from the Church of San Pedro, Ocañahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308863/photo-image-angel-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191315/greek-queen-statue-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseHoly Trinity in Mandorla Surrounded by Symbols of the Evangelists (15th century (late Medieval)) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148065/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190982/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView licenseVirgin of Carmen with the Christ Child (Virgen del Carmen con el Nino Jesus) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798395/photo-image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616696/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSepulchral Effigy of a Knighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796994/sepulchral-effigy-knightFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617734/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseAngel in a Niche, Fragment from the Tomb of Don Garcia Osorio, from the Church of San Pedro, Ocañahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308869/photo-image-angel-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056774/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseCrucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308555/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseGreek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616729/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child (c. 1500 - c. 1510) by Lodewijk van Bodeghemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746759/virgin-and-child-c-1500-1510-lodewijk-van-bodeghemFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181145/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView licenseAsia (c. 1600 - c. 1620) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13750754/asia-c-1600-1620-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181167/greek-goddess-queen-statue-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseHistoric religious stone sculpturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963905/crossFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181179/greek-goddess-queen-statue-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child by Antonio Rosselinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963233/madonna-and-child-antonio-rosselinoFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191400/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseSaint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962924/saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181202/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963183/saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licensePurple paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180932/purple-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView licenseScene from the Legend of Saint Perpetuahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963288/scene-from-the-legend-saint-perpetuaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178981/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseFragment of an Altarpiece with the Betrayal of Christ and the Suicide of Judashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963733/fragment-altarpiece-with-the-betrayal-christ-and-the-suicide-judasFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041227/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseCoronation of the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294872/coronation-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613936/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseThe Death of the Virgin by Hans Klockerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962920/the-death-the-virgin-hans-klockerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056983/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseLa Pensée by Henri Chapu (Sculptor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963282/pensee-henri-chapu-sculptorFree Image from public domain license