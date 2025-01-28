rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV and his attendant, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpersonartwallclothingdrawingadultpainting
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Hitomaru Disguised as the Geisha Oshun in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Hitomaru Disguised as the Geisha Oshun in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020435/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II and his wife, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II and his wife, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053831/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV and a geisha, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV and a geisha, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011484/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539514/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunsho
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949128/the-actor-iwai-hanshiro-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V and his attendant, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V and his attendant, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050117/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253599/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I and a geisha, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii Kiyonaga
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I and a geisha, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042067/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589433/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Otoma by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Otoma by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952269/the-actor-iwai-hanshiro-otoma-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
The Actors Ichikawa Komazo II as Chunagon Yukihira (right), and Iwai Hanshiro IV as Murasame (left), in the Play Kuni no…
The Actors Ichikawa Komazo II as Chunagon Yukihira (right), and Iwai Hanshiro IV as Murasame (left), in the Play Kuni no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947447/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tonase (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tonase (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945019/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery canvas sign mockup, editable design
Art gallery canvas sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713101/art-gallery-canvas-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kiyohime in the Play Hidakagawa Iriai-zakura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Ninth…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kiyohime in the Play Hidakagawa Iriai-zakura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Ninth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948723/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kitsune ga Saki Otama (?) in the Play Miyakodori Yayoi no Watashi (?), Performed at the Kiri…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kitsune ga Saki Otama (?) in the Play Miyakodori Yayoi no Watashi (?), Performed at the Kiri…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949957/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III and his attendant making cermonial rounds at New Year's by Torii Kiyonaga
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III and his attendant making cermonial rounds at New Year's by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049076/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Otatsu-gitsune in the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Otatsu-gitsune in the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020249/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123868/editable-anthropomorphic-duck-with-flowersView license
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I and Azuma Tozo, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I and Azuma Tozo, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957319/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586049/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The Actors Iwai Hanshiro IV as Sakura Hime and Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Priest Seigen in the play "Wada Sakamori Eiga…
The Actors Iwai Hanshiro IV as Sakura Hime and Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Priest Seigen in the play "Wada Sakamori Eiga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957266/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825407/photo-frame-editable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Buncho
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Buncho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020531/the-actor-iwai-hanshiro-female-role-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame editable mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709253/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Okumi of the Mieido Fan Shop (?) in the Play Sanjuk-koku Yobune no Hajimari (?), Performed at…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Okumi of the Mieido Fan Shop (?) in the Play Sanjuk-koku Yobune no Hajimari (?), Performed at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949140/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589439/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The Actors Yamashita Mangiku and Otani Hiroji lll, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
The Actors Yamashita Mangiku and Otani Hiroji lll, from an untitled series of prints showing Actors in private life by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955384/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tsukisayo in the Play Gohiiki Nenne Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tsukisayo in the Play Gohiiki Nenne Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949577/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589615/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yae (?), in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yae (?), in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948443/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license