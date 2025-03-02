rawpixel
Courtesan Painting a Screen, from a series of 12 erotic prints by Torii Kiyonobu I
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Reading a Letter in Front of a Screen, from an untitled series of 12 prints by Torii Kiyonobu I
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actors Matsumoto Hyozo as a courtesan and Nakagawa Hanzaburo as a young man by Torii Kiyonobu I
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Professional Baffoon, from a untitled series of 12 prints by Torii Kiyonobu I
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Poster for the Ichimura Theatre (Ichimuraza tsuji banzuke) by Torii Kiyomasu II
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Courtesan with Her Child Attendant by Torii Kiyonobu I
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actors Yamamoto Iwanojo as the courtesan Katsuragi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Fuwa Bansaku in the play "Monzukushi…
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Battle in Mid-Stream by Torii Kiyonobu I
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Courtesan with Her Client, the first sheet of an untitled erotic picture album by Hishikawa Moronobu
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Ike no Shoji in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Iwai Sagenta I by Torii Kiyonobu I
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Arrival of the Korean Embassy in Edo by Torii Kiyonobu I
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A House of Courtesans, from the series "The Appearance of Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara no tei)" by Hishikawa Moronobu
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Oguri Hangan and Segawa Kikunojo I as Terute no Mae in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata,"…
Learning Japanese book cover template
The Actors Ichikawa Ebizo II as Musashibo Benkei, Sakata Shintaro (?) as Soga no Goro, and Takigawa Kinya (?) as Soga no…
Kids book poster template, editable design
Arrival of the Korean Embassy in Edo by Torii Kiyonobu I
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eight Scenes of Kanazawa (Kanazawa hakkei): The Dance of Asahina and Umejumaru (Asaina Umejumaru mai no dan) by Torii…
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Arrival of the Korean Embassy in Edo by Torii Kiyonobu I
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Fanciful Eight Views in Military Love Affairs (Furyu budo iro-bakkei) by Torii Kiyonobu I
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The insistent lover, from an untitled series of erotic prints by Sugimura Jihei
Sumo warriors poster template
The Actor Nakamura Denkuro I by Torii Kiyonobu I
