Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom at Goten Hill (Gotenyama manka), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago 