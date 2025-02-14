Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegilles demarteaupaperframepersonartdrawingadultpaintingThe Young Draftsman by Gilles DemarteauOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2284 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseHead of a Woman by Gilles Demarteauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972411/head-woman-gilles-demarteauFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseLarge Female Head by Gilles Antoine Demarteau, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977075/large-female-head-gilles-antoine-demarteau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseJacomo de Cachiopin by Gilles Demarteauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978471/jacomo-cachiopin-gilles-demarteauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseLarge Female Head by Gilles Antoine Demarteau, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977020/large-female-head-gilles-antoine-demarteau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487882/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseThe Cat's Repast by Gilles Antoine Demarteau, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980397/the-cats-repast-gilles-antoine-demarteau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704499/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseFlying Cupid Kissing a Dove by Gilles Antoine Demarteau, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984445/flying-cupid-kissing-dove-gilles-antoine-demarteau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseThe Dog's Repast by Gilles Antoine Demarteau, the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984293/the-dogs-repast-gilles-antoine-demarteau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseMarie-Rosalie Vanloo by Louis-Marin Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052947/marie-rosalie-vanloo-louis-marin-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714043/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseWaternymphs and Triton (Naïades et triton) by Gilles Demarteauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038018/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped paper collage, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394419/editable-ripped-paper-collage-funky-designView licenseHead of a Young Woman Asleep by Jean-Baptiste Lucienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971699/head-young-woman-asleep-jean-baptiste-lucienFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseA young woman stands with a sheep by her side. Crayon manner print by Gilles Demarteau after F. Boucher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981486/image-cartoon-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Brunet, Printer by Dominique-Vivant Denonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988835/portrait-brunet-printer-dominique-vivant-denonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702354/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseHead of a Faun by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017119/head-faun-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseHead of a Young Boy Turned Three-Quarters to the Right by Louis-Marin Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052749/head-young-boy-turned-three-quarters-the-right-louis-marin-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717972/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSatyr by Gilles Demarteau the Elder, René Michel Slodtz and Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017121/satyr-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-rene-michel-slodtz-and-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551776/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseTwo states of the same print; chalk manner etching and engraving in sanguine ink, states i/ii and ii/ii.. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654431/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499228/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseSeated Young Woman Holding an Open Book by Dominique-Vivant Denonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988511/seated-young-woman-holding-open-book-dominique-vivant-denonFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseAcademy by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017030/academy-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-carle-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseHead of a Faun by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017079/head-faun-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseManifestation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487230/manifestation-poster-templateView licenseCarle Van Loo (c. 1760) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021083/carle-van-loo-c-1760-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-carle-van-looFree Image from public domain license