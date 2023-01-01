https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058626Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBasket of Apples png sticker, transparent background. Vincent van Gogh artwork remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9058626View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 2560 x 1439 pxCompatible with :Basket of Apples png sticker, transparent background. Vincent van Gogh artwork remixed by rawpixel.More