https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059349Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextVictorian fashion, women's vintage apparel set psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9059349View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 179.34 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian fashion, women's vintage apparel set psd, remixed by rawpixelMore