https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060265Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFamous painting png Gustav Klimt's Mada Primavesi artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9060265View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 2000 pxCompatible with :Famous painting png Gustav Klimt's Mada Primavesi artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore