https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFamous painting png Gustav Klimt's Death and Life artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9060290View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3200 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Famous painting png Gustav Klimt's Death and Life artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore