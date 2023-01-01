https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062309Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClaude Monet png postage stamp sticker, transparent background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9062309View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2858 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Claude Monet png postage stamp sticker, transparent background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.More