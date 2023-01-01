https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPostage stamp png Winslow Homer's Snap the Whip artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9062962View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 3998 x 2856 pxCompatible with :Postage stamp png Winslow Homer's Snap the Whip artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore