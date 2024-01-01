rawpixel
Hilltop View, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Kanagawa, Dai-no-kei Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi) by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
