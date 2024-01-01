rawpixel
Kusatsu: From Kusatsu to Yabase, a Bow and Bowstring (Kusatsu, Kusatsu kara Yabase michi no yumi to tsuru) from the series…
Kusatsu: From Kusatsu to Yabase, a Bow and Bowstring (Kusatsu, Kusatsu kara Yabase michi no yumi to tsuru) from the series 53 Stations of Tokaido by Ando Hiroshige, Japanese, 1797–1858

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

