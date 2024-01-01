https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064129Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKusatsu: From Kusatsu to Yabase, a Bow and Bowstring (Kusatsu, Kusatsu kara Yabase michi no yumi to tsuru) from the series 53 Stations of Tokaido by Ando Hiroshige, Japanese, 1797–1858Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064129View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1356 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKusatsu: From Kusatsu to Yabase, a Bow and Bowstring (Kusatsu, Kusatsu kara Yabase michi no yumi to tsuru) from the series 53 Stations of Tokaido by Ando Hiroshige, Japanese, 1797–1858More