https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064556Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLantern slide of the slave pen of Price, Birch & Co. in Alexandria, VirginiaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9064556View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 978 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2852 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5336 x 4348 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5336 x 4348 px | 300 dpi | 132.79 MBFree DownloadLantern slide of the slave pen of Price, Birch & Co. in Alexandria, VirginiaMore