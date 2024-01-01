https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWest Country Mails at the Gloucester Coffee House, Piccadilly, Charles RosenbergOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064771View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWest Country Mails at the Gloucester Coffee House, Piccadilly, Charles RosenbergMore