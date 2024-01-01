https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064793Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrank Duveneck Self-Portrait by Frank DuveneckOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9064793View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 892 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2602 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6742 x 9068 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6742 x 9068 px | 300 dpi | 349.85 MBFree DownloadFrank Duveneck Self-Portrait by Frank DuveneckMore