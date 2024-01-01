https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdmund Charles Tarbell Self-Portrait by Edmund Charles TarbellOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065124View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1017 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2966 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5441 x 6420 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5441 x 6420 px | 300 dpi | 199.91 MBFree DownloadEdmund Charles Tarbell Self-Portrait by Edmund Charles TarbellMore