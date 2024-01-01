rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065156
Ornament Design with Vase by Michel Angelo Pergolesi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ornament Design with Vase by Michel Angelo Pergolesi

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065156

View CC0 License

Ornament Design with Vase by Michel Angelo Pergolesi

More