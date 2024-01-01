https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoodrow Wilson by Edmund Charles TarbellOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9065263View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 938 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2735 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5274 x 6750 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5274 x 6750 px | 300 dpi | 203.73 MBFree DownloadWoodrow Wilson by Edmund Charles TarbellMore