https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065334Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIra Aldridge as Othello by Henry Perronet BriggsOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065334View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2798 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5508 x 6890 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5508 x 6890 px | 300 dpi | 217.18 MBFree DownloadIra Aldridge as Othello by Henry Perronet BriggsMore