https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065358
Autumn landscape with gibbons and deer, formerly attributed to Yi Yuanji
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9065358

View CC0 License

