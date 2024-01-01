rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065440
Design for Elevation of Alcove Wall of Bedroom, attributed to Juste-Fran&ccedil;ois Boucher and Henri Sallembier
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for Elevation of Alcove Wall of Bedroom, attributed to Juste-François Boucher and Henri Sallembier

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065440

View CC0 License

Design for Elevation of Alcove Wall of Bedroom, attributed to Juste-François Boucher and Henri Sallembier

More