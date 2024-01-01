rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065443
Interior and Exterior of the Little Theater, Haymarket, London, after George Jones
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
9065443

