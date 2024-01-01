rawpixel
Ruins of the Temple of Zeus, Baalbek by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065506

View CC0 License

