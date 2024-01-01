https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065506Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRuins of the Temple of Zeus, Baalbek by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065506View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 881 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2570 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4674 x 6365 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4674 x 6365 px | 300 dpi | 85.14 MBFree DownloadRuins of the Temple of Zeus, Baalbek by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900More