https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJesus Christ, the Virgin and St. John the Baptist with Saints Paul and Catherine, Marc Antonio RaimondiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9065559View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1385 x 1999 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJesus Christ, the Virgin and St. John the Baptist with Saints Paul and Catherine, Marc Antonio RaimondiMore