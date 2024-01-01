rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065560
Yamashita Quarter, Ueno (Ueno Yamashita) From the Series One hundred Views of Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9065560

View CC0 License

