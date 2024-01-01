rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065613
Bos Americanus, Gmel (1845- 1848) illustrated by John James Audubon (1785-1851). Original from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065613

View CC0 License

