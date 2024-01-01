rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065677
Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9065677

View CC0 License

Uzume (Okame) and flowers, signature of Ogata Kenzan

More