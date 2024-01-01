rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066021
Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Firdawsi (d. 1020); Nushirwan receives news of the revolt of his son Nushzad, Mughal Court

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9066021

View CC0 License

