https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066024Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA group of women in a garden, entertaining themselves with music and dancing, Mughal CourtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066024View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 780 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2275 x 3500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2275 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 22.8 MBFree DownloadA group of women in a garden, entertaining themselves with music and dancing, Mughal CourtMore