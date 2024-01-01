rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066069
Mary Ellen Stonestreet Hoffar by James Alexander Simpson
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mary Ellen Stonestreet Hoffar by James Alexander Simpson

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066069

View CC0 License

Mary Ellen Stonestreet Hoffar by James Alexander Simpson

More