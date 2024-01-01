https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Courtship of Anne Boleyn by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066077View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3150 x 2244 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3150 x 2244 px | 300 dpi | 20.23 MBFree DownloadThe Courtship of Anne Boleyn by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868More