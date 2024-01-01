rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066212
Mrs. Albert J. Myer (Catherine Walden) by George Peter Alexander Healy
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066212

View CC0 License

