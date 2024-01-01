https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Albert J. Myer (Catherine Walden) by George Peter Alexander HealyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066212View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 997 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2300 x 2767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2300 x 2767 px | 300 dpi | 18.22 MBFree DownloadMrs. Albert J. Myer (Catherine Walden) by George Peter Alexander HealyMore