https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWe Both Must Fade (Mrs. Fithian) by Lilly Martin SpencerOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066281View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 893 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2604 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4856 x 6526 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4856 x 6526 px | 300 dpi | 90.69 MBFree DownloadWe Both Must Fade (Mrs. Fithian) by Lilly Martin SpencerMore