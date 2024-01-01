rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066427
Theodore Roosevelt, John Milton Hay, Joseph Gurney Cannon
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Theodore Roosevelt, John Milton Hay, Joseph Gurney Cannon

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066427

View CC0 License

Theodore Roosevelt, John Milton Hay, Joseph Gurney Cannon

More