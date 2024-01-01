https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPine Street (from portfolio, Lithographs of New York in 1904)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066748View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 768 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2240 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 6250 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 6250 px | 300 dpi | 143.09 MBFree DownloadPine Street (from portfolio, Lithographs of New York in 1904)More