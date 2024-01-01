https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKISH-KE-KOSH. A FOX BRAVE, from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066756View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2530 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5533 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 5533 px | 300 dpi | 126.67 MBFree DownloadKISH-KE-KOSH. A FOX BRAVE, from History of the Indian Tribes of North AmericaMore