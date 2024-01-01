https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066815Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Army of the Potomac--A Sharp-Shooter on Picket DutyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066815View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3150 x 2112 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3150 x 2112 px | 300 dpi | 19.07 MBFree DownloadThe Army of the Potomac--A Sharp-Shooter on Picket DutyMore