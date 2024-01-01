rawpixel
Private Adolph Zirsse, Successful Intermediate Excision of the Head and two and a half inches of the Shaft of the Right Humerus, from the Photographic Catalogue of the Surgical Section

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066833

View CC0 License

