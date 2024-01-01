rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066886
Charlie Adams' Rig, from the album Views of Charlestown, New Hampshire
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9066886

View CC0 License

