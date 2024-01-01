rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066887
Lieutenant Goodwin, Deceased, Ununited Gunshot Fracture of the Upper Third of the Right Femur, Seven Months after the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lieutenant Goodwin, Deceased, Ununited Gunshot Fracture of the Upper Third of the Right Femur, Seven Months after the Injury, From the Photographic Catalogue of the Surgical Section

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066887

View CC0 License

Lieutenant Goodwin, Deceased, Ununited Gunshot Fracture of the Upper Third of the Right Femur, Seven Months after the Injury, From the Photographic Catalogue of the Surgical Section

More