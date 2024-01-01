https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLieutenant Goodwin, Deceased, Ununited Gunshot Fracture of the Upper Third of the Right Femur, Seven Months after the Injury, From the Photographic Catalogue of the Surgical SectionOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066887View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 976 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2848 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4772 x 5865 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4772 x 5865 px | 300 dpi | 80.11 MBFree DownloadLieutenant Goodwin, Deceased, Ununited Gunshot Fracture of the Upper Third of the Right Femur, Seven Months after the Injury, From the Photographic Catalogue of the Surgical SectionMore