https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066915Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMirror Lake and Reflections, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, CaliforniaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9066915View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 928 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2705 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3533 x 2731 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3533 x 2731 px | 300 dpi | 27.61 MBFree DownloadMirror Lake and Reflections, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, CaliforniaMore