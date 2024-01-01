rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066935
The Homestead and the Building of the Barbed Wire Fences (Mural Study for Interior Building, General Land Office…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Homestead and the Building of the Barbed Wire Fences (Mural Study for Interior Building, General Land Office, Washington, D.C.) by John Steuart Curry

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9066935

View CC0 License

The Homestead and the Building of the Barbed Wire Fences (Mural Study for Interior Building, General Land Office, Washington, D.C.) by John Steuart Curry

More